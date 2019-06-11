Marjorie A. Bruhn, 90, Edgerton, died Monday at Agrace Hospice Care, Fitchburg. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Gary K. Keller, 71, Beloit, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Ronald E. Lexa, 81, Janesville, died Sunday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Jerry Lee McFarlane, 91, Mukwonago, died Thursday at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Waukesha. A celebration of life will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. James United Methodist Church, East Troy. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services July 20 at the church.

Gary A. Wright, 73, Elkhorn, died Monday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.