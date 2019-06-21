Ronald G. “Ron” Hagen, 62, Elkhorn, died Tuesday at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services June 29 at the funeral home.
Erma C. Plantikow, 91, Janesville, died Wednesday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.