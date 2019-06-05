Mary L. Baker, 76, Lake Geneva, died May 18 at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital, Fort Atkinson. A celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jojo’s Pizzeria, Delavan.

Dr. Scott N. Beatse, 59, Elkhorn, died Sunday in Lake Mills. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Elkhorn Area High School, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elkhorn. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

James T. Hart, 89, Edgerton, died Tuesday at Edgerton Memorial Community Hospital. A celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.

Mary Ann Huggins, 87, Beloit, died Monday in Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.

Barbara Louise “Barby” Woodman, 71, Madison, formerly of Milton, died May 19 in La Crosse. Services will at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Emerald Grove Congregational Church, Emerald Grove. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Sunday at the church. Dickinson Funeral Home, La Crosse, is assisting the family.