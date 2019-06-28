Viola L. DeHaan, 95, Walworth, died Thursday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Sylvia Marie Denio, 56, Beloit, died June 21 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 13 at the church.

Sandra L. Haenel, 71, South Beloit, Illinois. died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Lucille Louise Wilcox, 94, Onalaska, died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Onalaska. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, is assisting the family.