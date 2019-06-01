Judith A. Hubbell, 79, Janesville, died Thursday at Meriter Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at Fulton Church, town of Fulton. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Patricia M. Missbach, 71, Orfordville, died Tuesday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Wayne Audrey Shelton, 90, Janesville, died Thursday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.