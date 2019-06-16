Ann Louise Zweifel, Fort Atkinson, died June 5 at St. Francis Hospital, Wichita, Kansas. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.
