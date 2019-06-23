Dean W. Braun, 89, Lake Geneva, formerly of Janesville and Libertyville, Illinois, died at home Friday. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. A visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Pamela Sue Dunn, 59, Janesville, died Thursday at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at her daughter’s home in Janesville. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Gerald J. Kolak, 56, Beloit, died Saturday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Joseph D. Marzen, 39, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Gregory M. Schork, 71, Janesville, died Friday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting his family.

Kathleen M. (Wenzel) Van Kaster, 69, Mesa, Arizona, died Saturday, June 8, in Mesa, Arizona. Services will be held at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.