Rhoda Joann Berger, 86, Janesville, died June 19 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned.

Sgt. William M. “Bill” Melloch, 60, East Troy, formerly Delavan, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Phyllis M. Rice, 81, Janesville, died Wednesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.

Jaxson Carter Stryhn-Earle, 5, Beloit, died Sunday at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

John M. “Jay” Zeien, 71, Janesville, died Tuesday at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center, Fitchburg. Private services are being planned.