Oliva F. Goede, 96, Cambridge, formerly of Edgerton, died Friday at Home Again Assisted Living, Cambridge. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

Michael C. Lopez, 88, Goodman, died Sunday, May 26, at Florence Health Services, Florence. Private services will be held. The Jacobs-Lundholm Funeral Home and Crematory, Florence, is assisting the family.

William J. Vine, 58, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton.