Nancy J. Olson, 84, Albion, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Harry R. Satness, 77, Beloit, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Wallace James Schultz, 73, Blue Springs, Missouri, formerly of Edgerton, died Tuesday at home. A celebration of life in Edgerton will be at a later date.

Betty L. Whitney, 90, Janesville, died Tuesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Private services were held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, assisted the family.