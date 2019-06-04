Russell B. Atkinson, 84, Brodhead, died Sunday at his son’s home in Brodhead. A celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Everson Funeral Home, Brodhead.

Virginia M. “Ginny” Ellsworth, 97, Beloit, died Friday at Sun Valley West, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Linda M. Logue, 59, Janesville, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at 1332 Anthony Ave., Janesville. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

William J. Skelton Jr., 94, Delavan, formerly of the town of Johnstown, died Saturday at Delavan Care Center, Delavan. No services are planned. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.