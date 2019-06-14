Danny “Doc” Franklin Clark, 65, Beloit, died Wednesday at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. No public services are planned. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Jun 14downtown Orfordville
Jun 14Jones Park
Jun 14Lake Geneva Public Library
Jun 14Rotary Botanical Gardens
Jun 14downtown Elkhorn
