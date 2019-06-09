Altanette “Alta” J. Hunt, 68, Beloit, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. A celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at 552 Thompson St., South Beloit. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Gordon J. LaChance, 92, Janesville, died Friday at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Robert W. Wenzel, 92, Darien, died Saturday at home. Arrangements are pending. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.