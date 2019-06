Karen Long Loback Madaus, 74, Janesville, died Saturday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church, Poplar Grove, Illinois. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.

Jerry D. Ozee, 82, Delavan, formerly of Waukegan, Illinois, died Saturday at Delavan Health Services, Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.