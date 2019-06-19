Robert A. Edwards, 82, Janesville, died Tuesday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Roxbury Church of Christ, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Schneider Funeral home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Patricia J. Gates, 71, Janesville, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

John L. Shereck, 65, Edgerton, died Saturday at home. Services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Robert C. Sulzer, 83, Edgerton, died Monday at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Roselawn Cemetery, Madison. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the cemetery. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.