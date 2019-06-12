Carlos B. Godinez, 67, Janesville, died Sunday at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Services will be at noon Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

June E. Woodrich, 96, Burlington, died Tuesday at Arbor View, Burlington. Private services will be held. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.

Ronald W. Zink, 67, Lake Geneva, died June 1 at home. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.