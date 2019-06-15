John A. Salzwedel, 65, Wisconsin Dells, died Saturday at home. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Jones Park, Fort Atkinson. Dunlap Memorial Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.

Donna M. Warnlof, 85, Janesville, 85, died Tuesday at Eagle View Manor, Jefferson. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 22 at the funeral home.

Ronald E. Warren, 76, Janesville, died Friday at home. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.