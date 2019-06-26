John “Jack” Fogle, 92, Beloit, died Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. No public services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Thaddeus “Ted’ Jackowski, 69, Lake Geneva and Mundelein, Illinois, died Friday in Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Shirley A. Kirchner, 77, Janesville, died Monday at home. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Mac L. Krohn, 79, Lake Geneva, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Elizabeth J. “Betty” Larsen, 87, Lake Geneva, died Thursday at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva.