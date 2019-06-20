Russell W. Kutz, 57, Janesville, died Wednesday at St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, Illinois. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 28 at the funeral home.

Bonnie J. Lind, 88, Janesville, died Friday at St. Elizabeth’s Home, Janesville. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Colleen B. Petitt, 74, Beloit, died Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Central Christian Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.