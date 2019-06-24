Joan Marie Sands, 91, Evansville, died Sunday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
