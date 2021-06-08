Marilyn G. (Gloss) Bielski, 90, Lake Geneva, died Dec. 6 at Arbor Village of Geneva Crossing, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Darlene Ruth (Benway) Jackson, 89, Janesville, died Monday, June 7, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ross L. Jacobson, 72, Janesville, died Monday, June 7, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m Saturday, June 12, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from noon until the time of services June 12 at the church.
Michael A. Jeffords, 78, Janesville, died Wednesday, June 2, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Shorewood Hills. Services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services June 9 at the funeral home.
Harry E. Larsen, 96, Delavan, died May 12, 2020, at home. Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Mary M. Turley, 74, Delavan, died Monday, June 7, at Delavan Health Services, Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.