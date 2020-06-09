Lynne Baltzer, 69, Ames, Iowa, died Friday at Israel Family Hospice, Ames, Iowa. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert L. Brownstetter Sr., 78, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Marilyn Carpenter, 83, Beloit, died Sunday at UW Hospital, Madison. Services are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Richard E. Edwards, 92, Beloit, died Monday at his home. Services are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Barry A. Huppert, 68, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Isaac Patrick Johnson, 6, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville.
Leon Eugene “Lee” Moore, 90, Destin, Florida, formerly of Janesville and Fort Atkinson, died Friday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Melinda A. Richards, 92, Edgerton, died Saturday at The Cottages of Madison, Madison. No services are planned. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
David Sargent, 50, Harlan, Iowa, died Thursday at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska. Memorial services will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 25 at Prairie Rose State Park, Harlan, Iowa.
Mary Taubert, 91, Janesville, died Saturday at Skaalen Nursing Home, Stoughton. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Merri Wilson, 77, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Faith Wittwer, 78, Janesville, died Sunday at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care Center, Janesville. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Norman Ray Zee, 84, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.