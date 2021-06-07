Jody K. Clason, 58, Footville, died April 15 in Minneapolis. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Church of Christ, Footville. Visitation will be from 9:15 a.m. until the time of services June 12 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Malcolm J. Curry, 30, Beloit, died Sunday, June 6, at home. Services will be at noon Friday, June 11, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 11 at the funeral home.
Vincent "Pat" Gorman, 77, Janesville, died Wednesday, June 2, at home. Services will be at noon Tuesday, June 8, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services June 8 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Frank E. Hilt, 89, Janesville, died Sunday, June 6, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services June 10 at the funeral home.
Esther B. Rutherford, 81, Janesville, died Thursday, June 3, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Merle LaVern "Mel" Sargent, 91, Janesville, died Saturday, June 5, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 11 at the park. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Joseph S. Usher Sr., 37, Milton, died Sunday, June 6, in Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Homes& Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Suzanne M. "Sue" Varso, 76, Williams Bay, died Saturday, June 5, at home. Services will be at noon Tuesday, June 22, at at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Fontana. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services June 22 at the church. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.