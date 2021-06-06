Alan "Al" Cashore, 77, Jefferson, died May 26 at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Marjorie Catherine (Schetgen) Corcoran, 96, Beloit, died Friday, June 4, at Autumn Lake Healthcare, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Cleve H. Johnson Jr., 70, Wisconsin Rapids, died Monday, May 31, in Wisconsin Rapids. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Rapids. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services June 8 at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is assisting the family.
Janice Mickelson, 85, Beloit, died Friday, June 4, at University Hospital, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Violet M. Robert, 78, Clinton, died Saturday, June 5, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Robert J. Soderberg, 72, Clinton, died Saturday, June 5, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Carol J. Swenson, 85, Janesville, died Thursday, June 3, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Monday, June 14, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 14 at the funeral home.
Don C. Terrell, 83, Janesville, died Saturday, June 5, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Donna M. Wilmovsky, 78, Beloit, died Thursday, June 3, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.