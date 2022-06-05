David E. Brandenburg, 89, Beloit, died Saturday, June 4, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Michelle A. Chart, 52, Delavan, died Feb. 9 at home. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services June 12 at the funeral home.
William J. “Bill” Dongarra, 77, Janesville, died Friday, June 3, at home. Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Frances W. Dutton, 89, Darien, died Thursday, June 2, at Golden Years, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Community of Christ United Methodist Church, Darien. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services June 9 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Ashley Lynn Friis, 35, Janesville, died Thursday, June 2, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services June 10 at the funeral home.
Donna J. Geitner, 78, Milton, died Thursday, June 2, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dennis “Denny” Hanks, 80, Janesville, died Thursday, June 2, at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Asbury United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services June 17 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Betty A. Marenes, 90, Evansville, died Wednesday, June 1, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. No services will be held. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Matthew E. McDermott, 61, Lighthouse Point, Florida, died May 22 in Florida. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Christine J. Pollak, 77, Janesville, died May 27 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 23 at the funeral home.
Jean E. Tronnes, 96, Cottage Grove, formerly Janesville, died Thursday, June 2, at University Hospital, Madison. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
David A. Vogel, 60, Janesville, died Feb. 21 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services June 11 at the church.