Dale E. Krueger, 85, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 12 at the funeral home.
Kevin J. Oren, 58, Edgerton, died Monday at his home. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. June 27, at the Oren Family Home, Edgerton. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Harold Robert “Sonny” White, 82, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Private family services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ronald M. Yager, 88, Janesville, died Wednesday at Autumn Lake Health Care, Beloit. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.