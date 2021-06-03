Thomas E. Bogard, 77, Lake Geneva and Burlington, died Dec. 21 at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Donald W. Dean, 91, Janesville, died Monday, May 31, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
William Fleming, 79, Beloit, died Monday, May 31, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services June 11 at the funeral home.
John R. Matzke, 24, Janesville, died May 26 in Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jeremy M. Muehe, 46, Janesville, died May 14 at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Maxine A. Rockstead, 77, Janesville, died Monday, May 31, at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Nancy A. (Woodman) Stahl Pearsall, 88, Summerfield, Florida, formerly of Janesville, died May 15 in Summerfield, Florida. Private services and celebration of life will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.