Edward Lewis Gardner Sr., 70, Beloit, died June 22 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 7, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Marie S. Graf, 79, Lake Geneva, died March 14 at Pinecrest, Lake Geneva. Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at St. Catherine Cemetery, town of Clinton. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
James Herron Johnson, 90, Beloit, died Friday, June 25, at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center, Beloit. Services will be at noon Thursday, July 8, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 8 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Patricia L. Rasmussen, 82, Janesville, died Monday, June 28, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at First Baptist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services July 17 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.