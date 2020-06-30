Charles B. “Chuck” Allen, 63, Beloit, died Thursday at his home. No services are planned. Stateline Cremations, Loves Park, Illinois, is assisting the family.
Raymond R. Crary, 80, Beloit, died Sunday in Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Nancy DeRosia, 93, Janesville, died Saturday at Alden Meadows Park Health Care Center, Clinton. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lucille Johanna (Link) Hell, 98, East Troy, died Thursday in east Troy. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, East Troy, Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
John E. Kath, 74, Milton, died Monday at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.