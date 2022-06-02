Willie LeRoy Adams, 78, Beloit, died Saturday, May 28, in Beloit. Services will be at noon Saturday, June 11, at Wesley Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services June 11 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Kenneth A. Crawley, 74, Beloit, died Wednesday, June 1, at Bay at Beloit Health and Rehabilitation Center, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Richard A. Hargrove, 59, Edgerton, died Saturday, May 28, at home. Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services June 17 at the funeral home. Celebration of life will be after the service at Sidelines Sports Pub & Grill, Janesville.
Sherrie Lynn Nordberg, 58, Janesville, died Wednesday, June 1, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary Frances Wallace, 82, Beloit, died May 26 in Beloit. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at New Zion Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 6 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
