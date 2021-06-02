Ralph Homer Berkley, 73, Beloit, died Friday, May 28, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services June 7 at the funeral home.
Judith A. (Kreb) Miskie, 77, Lake Geneva, died Dec. 30 at home. Celebration of life will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Horticultural Hall, Lake Geneva. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
John Christian Young, 79, Beloit, died Nov. 24 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.