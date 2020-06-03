Lorraine E. Lasiak, 90, Delavan, died Monday in Waukesha. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Thomas R. Upham, 82, Janesville, died Tuesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services June 19 at the funeral home.