Denise D. Scharine, 53, Johnstown and Whitewater, died Saturday at Select Specialty Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christus Lutheran Church, Richmond. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jun 29 Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall
Jun 29 Creekside Place
Jun 29 Online
Jun 29 Edgerton Public Library
Jun 29 Edgerton Public Library
