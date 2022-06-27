Howard Bruce Clement, 90, Janesville, died Saturday, June 25, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Leilani M. Fields, 80, Janesville, died Sunday, June 26, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services July 6 at the mausoleum. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Genevieve P. Hoover, 99, Janeville, died Saturday, June 25, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services July 11 at the funeral home.
Barbara Walls Mixon, 94, Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly Janesville, died Saturday, June 25, at Arcadia Senior Living, Clarksville, Tennessee. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services July 1 at the funeral home.
Diana Wimberley, 70, Delavan, died June 20 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at a later date. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.