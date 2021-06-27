David E. Anderson, 58, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday, June 23, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday June, 28, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services June 28 at the funeral home.
Noreen D. Bird-Johnson, 38, Janesville, died Friday, June 25, at Javon Bea Riverside Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Barbara Ann Buckley, 79, South Beloit, Illinois, died Wednesday, June 23, at home. Services will be at noon Saturday, July 3, at Community Baptist Church, South Beloit, Illinois. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Richard J. "Dick" Dunlavy, 84, Janesville, died Saturday, June 26, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Elsie (Erickson) Hoffman, 96, Elkhorn, died Dec. 26 at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Celebration of life will be at noon Friday, July 2, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
James Herron Johnson, 90, Beloit, died Friday, June 25, at Autumn Lake Health Care Center, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Lois Krehoff, 88, Beloit, died Sunday, June 27, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
William G. "Bill" LaCaille, 77, Janesville, died Wednesday, June 23, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday July 1, at Laufersweiler Funeral Home, Fort Dodge, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the funeral home.
Beverly J. Olson, 85, Janesville, died Thursday, June 24, at home. No services are planned. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.