Linda A. Church, 72, Evansville, died Thursday, June 23, at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
James Gross Sr., 84, Janesville, died Saturday, June 25, at Willowick Assisted Living Facility, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Martin A. “Marty” Kvalheim, 71, Edgerton, died Saturday, June 25, at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Grace and Truth Bible Church, Cambridge. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Charles W. Larson, 74, Hayward, died May 30 at Baril Lake, Atikokan, Ontario, Canada. Everest Funeral Chapel, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, assisted the family.
Rosalyn M. “Rosie” Marsden, 99, Edgerton, died Friday, June 24, at home. Services will be at noon Thursday, June 30, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services June 30 at the funeral home.
Bonnie L. (Fredricks) Peck, 94, Janesville, died Friday, June 24, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 29 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Alice M. Shore, 79, Milton, died Tuesday, June 21, at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Compass Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 23 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Patrick J. Redmond, 68, Beloit, died Saturday, June 25, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
James A. Riley, 95, Janesville, died Friday, June 24, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Michael John Ripsch, 65, Janesville, died Thursday, June 23, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
