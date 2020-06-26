William “Bill” Ludebeck Jr., 91, Elkhorn, died Wednesday at Holton Manor Nursing Home, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Elkhorn. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Lester M. Nyborg, 82, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and from noon until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Lucile L. Stowers, 88, Beloit, died Thursday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.