Donald J. Andersen, 92, Delavan, died Thursday, June 24, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Barbara Ann Buckley, 79, South Beloit, Illinois, died Wednesday, June 23, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Maria E. Bueno, 89, Janesville, died Wednesday, June 23, at home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 18, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Hettie Flora (Johnson) Conner, 93, Beloit, died Friday, June 18, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services July 2 at the funeral home.
Sharyl A. (Baldwin) Pearsall, 64, Beloit, died Thursday, June 24, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.