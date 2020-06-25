E. Darrell Hart, 90, Janesville, died Sunday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Roeder Mortuary 108th Street chapel, Omaha, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Todd M. McNett, 49, formerly of Janesville, died Sunday in Brodhead. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Mildred Faye Steel, 65, Beloit, died Friday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.