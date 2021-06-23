Ralph P. Beale, 66, Janesville, died Wednesday, June 23, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Edward Lewis Gardner Sr., 70, Beloit, died Tuesday, June 22, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Steven J. "Steve" Nunn, 60, Janesville, died Tuesday, June 22, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Faith Community Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services June 30 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donna M. Spors, 85, Janesville, died Tuesday, June 22, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.