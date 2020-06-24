Katherine Baron, 42, Williams Bay, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Darrell Boettge, 71, Milton, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Maurita C. “Jo” Laube, 64, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mark C. Lewis, 51, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Monday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Riverside Park South Pavilion, Janesville.
Elizabeth M. Meyer, 89, Evansville, died Sunday at Evansville Manor Nursing Home, Evansville. Private family services will be held. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Charlotte Ann Miller, 84, Janesville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Eugene A. Nelson, 88, Janesville, died Sunday in Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Whotcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jack Stewart, 85, Janesville, died Friday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.