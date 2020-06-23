Ellen M. Cagney, 30, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Private family services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Fletcher A. Morrison, 70, Delavan, died Saturday at home. Private services will be held. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Thomas Pulliam Jr., 71, Beloit, formerly of South Bend, Indiana, died Tuesday at home. A private celebration of life will be Saturday. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Mildred Faye Steel, 65, Beloit, died Friday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.