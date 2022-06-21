Leonard E. Alderson, 97, Janesville, died Thursday, June 16, at Huntington Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services July 15 at the funeral home.
Nancy J. Franzen, 89, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday, June 15, at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 21, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation was held. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
W. Mike Melass, 80, Janesville, died Monday, June 20, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Carol Jean Pankau, 90, Lake Geneva, died Sunday, June 19, at Golden Years, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Norma M. Straw, 92, Roscoe, Illinois, died Saturday, June 18, at home. Private services will be held. Celebration of life will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the American Legion, Rockton, Illinois. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Homer G. Thompson, 89, Janesville, died Monday, June 20, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Private services will be held. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
