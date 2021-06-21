John P. Baun, 56, Delavan, died Sunday, June 20, at home. No services are planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Richard Earl Clarke, 87, Milton, died Friday, June 18, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. No services are planned. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Joseph A. Diderrich, 35, Janesville, died Sunday, June 20, at home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26, at Schneider Funeral Home Life Celebration Center, Janesville.