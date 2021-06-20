Megan Marie Abey, 29, Evansville, died Tuesday, June 15, in Evansville. Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services June 25 at the funeral home.
Hettie Flora (Johnson) Conner, 93, Beloit, died Friday, June 18, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
David E. Evans, 92, Milton, died Thursday, June 17, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, at Milton United Methodist Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services June 25 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Terry Gorton, 75, Beloit, died Friday, June 18, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Coralie H. "Lee" (McBride) Kessler, 80, Janesville, died Saturday, June 19, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 24 at the church.
Shirley Kunkel, 93, Janesville, died Friday, June 18, in Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dolores M. McCarty, 85, Janesville, died Saturday, June 19, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Patrick George Meeker, 81, Milton, died Friday, June 18, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Friday June 25, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of services June 25 at the funeral home.
Kathryn "Kay" Summerfield, 97, Beloit, died Saturday, June 19, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
David J. Ziltener, 31, Janesville, died Thursday, June 17, at home. Arrangements are pending. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.