Charles Thomas "Chuck" Anderson, 63, Janesville, died Thursday, June 16, at home. Private services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Keith L. Bergeron, 57, Janesville, died Wednesday, June 15, at home. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory's Life Celebration Center, Janesville.
Susan M. "Susie" Church, 61, Genoa City, died Tuesday, June 14, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 11 a.m until the time of services June 24 at the funeral home.
John J. Gonzales, 60, Delavan, died Wednesday, June 15, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee. Private services were held. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, assisted the family.
Gerland H. "Gerry" Grant, 83, Elkhorn, died Wednesday, June 15, at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services June 27 at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Sean P. Mars, 44, Janesville, died Saturday, June 18, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert Earl Newman, 76, Janesville, died Friday, June 17, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Purdy Park, Orfordville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Melinda C. "Linda" (VonHoffmann) Orr, 82, Flagler Beach, Florida, died Wednesday, June 15, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. Private services will be at a later date. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Stephen M. Radencich, 33, Lake Como, died Tuesday, June 14, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 25 at the funeral home.
Shirley Noreen (O'Leary) Wusenich, 79, Rochester, Michigan, died Wednesday, June 15, in Michigan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services June 23 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.