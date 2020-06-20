Agustin Flores Diaz, 65, Harvard, Illinois, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center, Harvard. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Graveside services will be at noon Wednesday at St. Andrew’s Cemetery, Delavan.
Richard M. Garren, 69, Beloit, died Thursday at Green Knolls at Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, is assisting the family.
Kathryn Rose Thorn, 69, Milton, died Thursday at Heartwarming House, Milton. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Geneva Joyce “Shrimp” Trappe, 78, Janesville, died Thursday at Rock Haven nursing home, Janesville. Private family services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.