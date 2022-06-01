Dennis G. Carroll, 83, Albany, died Sunday, May 29, at Kelly House, Evansville. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Margaret J. Connors, 93, Tomah, died Tuesday, May 31, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire. Service will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services June 8 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Elizabeth A. “Liz” Freeman, 80, Evansville, died Friday, May 27, at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services June 11 at the funeral home.
Patricia A. “Pat” (Garey) Geary, 86, Janesville, died Monday, May 30, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Elizabeth A. Geiger, 64, Janesville, died Thursday, May 26, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.