John W. Campbell, 67, Walworth, died Saturday at Williams Bay Care Center, Williams Bay. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Gerald Dorn, 74, Janesville, died Saturday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Don L. Gruden, 80, Lake Como, died Friday at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Barbara J. Mulloy, 87, Elkhorn and formerly of Lake Geneva, died Tuesday at Lakeland Health Center, Elkhorn. Private family services were held. A public celebration of life will be later this year. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Kelley Nedham, 56, East Troy, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Werner N. “Junior” Semling, 86, Elkhorn, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Haase-Lockwood and Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
Kent Vold, 64, Janesville, died Friday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. The funeral home will livestream services.