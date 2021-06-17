Michael Lynn Allen, 58, Milton, died June 7 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Kathleen N. Beggs, 97, Footville, died Monday, June 14, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jerome T. "Jerry" Kauchak, 88, Janesville, died Wednesday, June 16, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services June 22 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Brett A. Larson, 31, Beloit, died Saturday, June 12, at home. Arrangements are pending. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Billie Jo (Damon) Sennett, 70, Verona, died Tuesday, June 15, at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. Services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday June 22, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services June 22 at the funeral home.
Helen Welton, 95, Janesville, died Thursday, June 17, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.